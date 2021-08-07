No. 15 Western wins Benton Central’s invite
OXFORD — Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer fired a 1-under 71 to win medalist and the No. 15-ranked Panthers took the team title in Benton Central’s invitational Friday at Oak Grove C.C. Northwestern took third place.
Opening on the back nine, Mercer went out in 2-under 35. She shot 1-over 36 on the front nine.
It was Mercer’s second straight day as an invitational champion. She finished first in West Lafayette’s invitational Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course with a 1-over 73.
“She is playing some great golf right now,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said.
Also for the Panthers in Friday’s invite, Kylee Duncan carded an 84 and finished fifth, Natalie Nutt shot 87 and Ava Williamson shot 89. The Panthers had a team score of 321. The invitational used a scoring system where a team’s top four scores on each hole counted toward the team score. Hoppes said No. 5 player Chloe Barker (97) contributed to the score on some holes.
“The other girls played well,” Hoppes said. “I was really pleased with Duncan’s 84. That’s where we need her, the low to mid 80s.”
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern and took third overall with an 82. The Tigers also counted Jocelyn Smith’s personal-best 90, Audrey Leicht’s 98 and Maranda Padfield’s 100. The Tigers had a score of 362.
Tippecanoe Valley (348) was runner-up.
Jackrabbits rip Spitters for 14 runs on 18 hits
The Kokomo Jackrabbits used an 18-hit explosion to bury the Traverse City Pit Spitters 14-5 in a Northwoods League game Friday night in front of 1,039 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Up 2-0 after the second inning, the division-leading Jackrabbits scored seven runs in the third inning to break it open. They went on to lead 12-0 after four innings and 13-0 after six.
Tora Otsuka went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead Kokomo’s hot night at the plate. A recent addition to the team, Otsuka is batting .550 (11 for 20) through five games.
Jakob Marsee went 3 for 6 and Dylan Dennis, Ben Livorsi, Camden Vasquez and Adam Crampton had two hits apiece. Vasquez drove in three runs and Gavin Grant and Chris Santiago had two RBI apiece. Livorsi scored three runs.
Dylan Devecchio earned the win. He pitched seven innings and allowed eight hits and four runs before giving way to the bullpen.
Kokomo (19-9 in second half) hosts the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:30 p.m. today and again at 2 p.m. Sunday.
McConnell happily returns to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced Friday they have re-signed point guard T.J. McConnell to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
McConnell recorded the best season of his career in 2020-21 as he set career highs with 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He led the NBA with a total of 128 steals during the regular season.
“This is what I wanted, a longer-term deal with a team and city that my family and I have fallen in love with. This is a first-class organization from top to bottom and I love playing and living here,” McConnell said.
McConnell joined the Pacers as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season. After he originally went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, McConnell has completed six NBA seasons. He played for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015-19.
