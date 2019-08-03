Post 6 has tryouts today and Sunday
The Kokomo American Legion Post 6 baseball team will conduct tryouts for the 2020 season today and Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. Players only need to attend one session.
Today’s schedule has tryouts for the 19U team at 10 a.m. with the 17U tryouts following at noon. On Sunday, tryouts for the 19U team start at 1 p.m. and the 17U tryouts start at 3 p.m. Players need to show up early to fill out the paperwork and get warmed up.
See the Post 6 baseball website at www.kokomopost6baseball.com for more information or call 765-453-5569.
Matrix baseball sets tryouts for Aug. 10
The Matrix Baseball club has scheduled tryouts from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the CFD baseball field, 2704 S. Goyer Rd. The tryouts are for the club’s 12-under and 13-under teams for the 2019-20 season.
Players should be dressed for play and bring gloves, helmets and bats. There is no fee.
For more information on the tryouts or to RSVP contact Lucas Jones at 765-438-2817 for the 12-under team, or contact Brian Gillespie at 765-210-9504 for the 13-under team.
