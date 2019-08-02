Northwestern sets first practice times
Northwestern has announced first practice times for the upcoming fall season. First practice dates and times for high school and middle school are as follows:
• High school girls golf: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Green Acres.
• High school football: 12:01 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday.
• High school boys and girls XC: 7:30-8:45 p.m. Monday.
• High school boys tennis: 3-5 p.m. Monday.
• High school girls soccer: 4-6 p.m. Monday.
• High school boys soccer: 5-8 p.m. Monday.
• High school volleyball: 3-5:15 p.m. Monday.
• Middle school boys and girls XC: 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Middle school football: 3-5 p.m. Monday.
• Middle school boys and girls soccer: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Middle school boys and girls tennis: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Middle school volleyball: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14.
Hansen, Gill lead county golf winners
The American Legion G.C. hosted the Howard County Junior Golf Tournament on Wednesday.
Kokomo sophomore Brandon Hansen won the boys 14-17 age division with a 77. Trina Gill, a 2019 Western graduate, won the girls 16-17 division with a 78. Western juniors Mady Smith and Ella Williamson followed Gill with 84s.
In the girls 14-15 division, Elizabeth Lytle (97) edged Kylee Duncan by two shots for the title.
In the boys 12-13 division, Brody Hobson beat Callen Szerdy in a playoff after they tied with 46s over nine holes. Elizabeth Mercer won the girls 12-13 division with a 43.
Sam Torivo won the boys 10-11 division and Miley Schoolman won the girls 8-9 division.
Boxing Club excels in national tourney
CHICAGO — The IronFist Boxing Club competed in the USA Boxing's King of the Jungle national tournament over the weekend at the De La Salle Institute, located on Chicago's South Side.
Yahsin Arrington and Elijah Merriweather had the local club's top showings. Arrington went 2-0 in the 75-pound intermediate open division and Merriweather went 2-0 in the 101-pound open division. Both won titles.
Also for the club, Ja’sir Capers went 1-0 in the 119-pound novice division, Faith Merriweather received the top young prospect award out of 180 boxers and Anni Ellis dropped a split decision in her first fight.
Local pool squads heading to worlds
Four local teams from the the North Central Indiana American Poolplayers Association will be headed to the World Pool Championships in Las Vegas this month after advancing from local qualifying tournaments.
Local squads Beast Mode and Not So Hard will compete in the 8-ball tournament. The Good Out squad will compete in the 9-ball tourney. And Terry Aeschliman and Dee Hurd will line up in the Jack and Jill competition. The world championships begin Thursday and continue through Aug. 17.
Steve Fields, Jeff Radabaugh, Ryan Adkins, Bethany Harrington, Billy Likens, April Radabaugh, Morgan Baker and Jacqueline Shanks compose the Beast Mode team. Dylin Porter, Mike Cosat, Ross Benedict, Erik Keller, LaDawn Slaughter, Mary Petrack and Sonsirrina Noland make up the Not So Hard Squad. And Shane Keufner, Joey Osborne, Nick Thill, Bryant Carroll, Korey Harris, Glenn Yarbrough, Casey Colvin and Hurd make up the Good Out team.
Local teams competed against more than 50 squads to advance from the NCIAPA qualifier.
