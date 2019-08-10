IUK volleyball picked to win RSC
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The IU Kokomo women’s volleyball program has been picked as the favorite to win the River States Conference championship in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll. IUK received eight of a possible 11 first-place votes.
The Cougars won the 2018 RSC West Division title and conference title with a 16-0 league mark and 34-5 overall record. IUK has won 37 straight regular season league matches, dating to 2016. The Cougars have reached the NAIA National Championship Tournament four straight seasons.
IU East was picked second and got three first-place votes.
IUK women’s soccer 10th in RSC poll
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The IU Kokomo women’s soccer program has been picked to finish 10th in the 11-team River States Conference in a coaches’ poll ahead of IUK’s inaugural season.
Defending league champion Asbury was voted as the favorite to win the title this season with IU East second.
Western girls win BC golf invitational
OXFORD — Western’s girls golf team won the Benton Central Invite with a score of 175 at Oak Grove Golf Course Friday.
Lebanon was second with a 178, Tipton was fourth (182) and Northwestern fifth (195).
Ella Williamson, who placed second individually, led the Panthers with a four-over-par 41, and Mady Smith followed with a 42 for Western in the nine-hole event.
“We played well, and I am very pleased with the ladies,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We will finally get to play in an 18 hole tournament [today] at the Twin Lakes Invitational.”
Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist with a three-over-par 40, and the Blue Devils’ Ava Clouser shot a 44, followed by Emma Crawford with a 48 and Lacie Logan with a 50.
Audrey Koetter shot 43 to lead Northwestern and take fourth overall. Kristin Piel added a 48, Mollie Habig a 50 and Leah Parrott a 56.
