IUK men cruise to big win
The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team beat Lawrence Tech (Michigan) 84-59 Friday to conclude play in the Oakland City (Indiana) Classic. The Cougars took a 41-34 lead into halftime, then opened the second half with a 23-0 run to break it open.
Darian Porch led the Cougars (11-4) with a game-high 15 points and seven rebounds. Hunter White had 14 points, Xavier Hines had 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Zach Rinehart, Julien Hunter and Jerron Tatum had eight points apiece.
The Cougars visit the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday for a River States Conference game. IUK leads the conference at 5-0.
• The IUK women’s team lost 67-58 at Holy Cross on Friday.
Anya Friend scored 20 points to pace the Cougars, Kristen Ridner added 11, Shamaria Walker eight and Anna Kiser six. Kiser also had four assists. Friend, Kiser and Olivia Dowden each took four rebounds.
The Cougars (1-13) are next in action Tuesday at Rio Grande in an RSC contest.
Purdue women fall at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and No. 12 Iowa defeated Purdue 83-68 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Thursday night.
Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper scored 10 apiece. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden made her return after missing the last two games. She recorded eight points, one rebound and an assist.
The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter but got as close as 11 after Iowa cooled off. The Hawkeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 64-44.
