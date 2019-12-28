NW girls ranked 17th in nation
The unbeaten Northwestern girls basketball team is ranked No. 17 nationally in the espnW Top 25 Power Rankings of high school teams.
California’s La Jolla Country Day jumped 22 spots in the rankings to take the No. 1 spot this week, edging DeSoto of Texas. Six of the teams ahead of Northwestern are also unbeaten.
Northwestern won its opener at the Columbus North Tournament on Friday and plays two games in the tourney today.
Umpire/coach clinic scheduled
A national Babe Ruth Baseball umpire and coaches clinic will be held at Maple Crest Middle School on July 11. The school is located at 2727 S. Washington St. Participants should enter door 5 off Lincoln Rd.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the clinic runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, are encouraged to attend.
The clinic will include an open-book national certification test for first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become recertified, but do not have to take the test.
The cost of the clinic alone is $25, which includes a lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or recertify.
For more information contact Greg Eller at 765-461-2523.
Pitt rallies to beat Eastern Michigan
DETROIT — Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.
After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh (8-5) then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs from its 40. That sealed Pitt’s first bowl victory in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Kokomo’s Luke Cameron was a freshman on the EMU squad this season and brother Noah is in his redshirt season.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.