10 local players honored by IFCA
Ten local high school football standouts have been selected to the Region 5 team by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, the organization announced Friday. The offense featured 15 players and the defense 15 players and a manager.
Local defensive selections include Northwestern tackle Braydon Prince, Tipton linebacker/strong safety Drew Servies, Western cornerback Dylan Bryant, Kokomo cornerback Ta’Shy Stewart and Western at-large defender Hayden Shepherd.
On the offensive side, Western lineman Rhett Berryman, Tipton lineman Kipper Barnett, Kokomo receiver Plez Lawrence, Tipton receiver Nate Powell, and Kokomo kicker Diego Giner were named to the squad.
KPRD schedules summer softball
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department has started accepting registrations for the men’s, women’s and co-ed summer softball leagues. The deadline to register as a team is March 4. League play begins on April 25. The league is for players 18 or older.
The fee for the men’s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, open divisions and women’s league is $488 per team. The fee for the co-ed league is $500 team. The fee for the men’s Thursday doubleheader open division is $532 per team. The entry fee includes league balls for all divisions except the men’s Thursday doubleheader division.
Rosters must have a minimum of 12 players and a maximum of 20 players and must be turned in with the entry fee to the Parks and Registration office to register as a team. For more information contact the KPRD office at 765-456-7275.
