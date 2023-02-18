Harness to play in Futures Game
Carroll junior guard Alli Harness is part of the North roster for the inaugural IndyStar girls All-Star “Futures Game.”
The Futures Games, one each for boys and girls, are a new aspect of the Indiana All-Star basketball program. The Futures Games will pair teams of current Indiana freshmen, sophomores and juniors in a North-South format.
The first Futures Games will be played Saturday, June 10, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The girls game is set for noon, and the boys game will follow about 2:00 p.m. The IndyStar Indiana All-Stars will host the Kentucky senior All-Stars later the same day in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Harness is one of 24 players picked for the girls game.
Players are picked by a Futures Games committee. Players like Harness who are juniors also are eligible for selection to the 2023 Indiana Junior All-Stars that will be selected later by a different committee.
IUK baseball splits twinbill
COCHRAN, Ga. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team split a doubleheader against Middle Georgia State on Friday.
After Middle Georgia State took an 11-0 win in the opener, IUK bounced back for an 11-1 win in the second game. Luke Barnes and Will Richter led the charge in the win. They each had a home run, a single and three runs batted in. Dylan Steele also drove in three runs. J.T. Holton pitched six sharp innings for the win.
IUK (5-3) and Middle Georgia State are set to play another doubleheader today.
