4 KT-area girls land Top 60 invitations
Four KT-area girls basketball players — Maconaquah guard Lilly Maple, Kokomo guard Chloe McClain, Taylor guard Kelsi Langley and Tipton guard Ella Wolfe — have been selected to participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Senior Workout on March 6 at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis.
Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA. Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.) with the remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, competing during the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).
Maple produced 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5 steals per game during Mac’s 15-8 season. McClain averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.7 steals for the 15-7 Kats. Langley averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the 8-15 Titans. Wolfe averaged 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals for the 21-5 Blue Devils.
Maple, Langley and Wolfe are IUK signees. McClain is headed to Indiana Tech.
10 KT-area officials to work sectionals
Ten KT-area basketball officials have been selected to work games in sectionals next week.
The officials and their assignments are: Kokomo’s Zach Barnes (Class 4A Huntington North Sectional); Greentown’s Eric Hartman (3A Frankfort); Kokomo’s Rob Pruett (2A Tipton); Tipton’s Drew Frawley (2A Hagerstown); Camden’s Chad Myers (1A Kouts); Galveston’s Tim Knowland (1A Triton); Tipton’s Dean Martin and Kokomo’s Paul Williams (both at 1A Southern Wells); Kokomo’s Bob Walsh (1A Wes-Del); and Galveston’s Gary Chambers (1A Bethesda Christian).
IWU women reach conference final
MARION – The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball team got up 20-9 after a quarter and cruised by Grace College Friday night in a Crossroads League semifinal at IWU.
Northwestern High School product Klair Merrell started for IWU and contributed seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
No. 11 Wesleyan (27-4) advances to face No. 7 Marian University (27-3) Monday in the final in Indianapolis. Marian beat Taylor 79-48 in Friday’s other semi.
