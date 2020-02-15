Wildkats fall on road to hot Red Devils
RICHMOND — Kokomo’s boys basketball team dropped a 62-36 decision to Richmond in a North Central Conference game Friday night in the Tiernan Center.
The Red Devils took a 26-16 lead into halftime, then dominated the second half to win going away. They put three players in double figures and finished with a decisive 20-6 edge in points off turnovers.
Winners of eight in a row, the Red Devils improved to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the NCC. The Wildkats dropped to 7-13 and 2-6.
Savion Barrett led Kokomo with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Wonnell had seven points and five assists. Jackson Richards, the team’s No. 2 scorer and leader in assists, missed the game with an injury.
Kokomo’s next game is against Anderson next Friday at home.
Carroll tops Sheridan with big 4th quarter
SHERIDAN — Carroll’s boys basketball team used a strong finish to beat Sheridan 48-37 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night.
Down 28-25 after the third quarter, the Cougars outscored the Blackhawks 23-9 in the final quarter to surge to the win. Owen Duff scored nine points in the quarter.
Duff finished with 13 points to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Aaron Atkisson had 12 points, Jake Skinner had nine and Jaden Harness had eight. Skinner had eight points in the opening quarter to help the Cougars start strong.
Carroll (10-6, 2-3 HHC) visits Twin Lakes tonight.
5 area officials set for girls regionals
Five KT-area basketball officials will work girls regional games today.
Galveston’s Gary Chambers and Kokomo’s Zach Barnes both are part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A LaPorte Regional, Tipton’s Dean Martin is at Marion (4A), Tipton’s Dean Frawley is at Southmont (2A) and Tipton’s Jeffrey Heard is at Caston (1A).
Kiwanis Club to hold girls b-ball banquet
The Kiwanis Club of Kokomo will host its annual girls basketball banquet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor High School. The banquet honors Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Taylor and Western.
The Kiwanis will announce its MVP and also distribute awards for the county leaders in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, free throw percentage and team GPA. The top award is a $500 scholarship from the Kiwanis Foundation to the senior player with the highest GPA.
The banquet is open to the public with tickets bought in advance. They can be purchased for $10 at Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio at 1513 E. Markland or by calling Darrell at 765-438-5821.
IU Kokomo baseball wins series opener
CLEVELAND, Ga. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat Truett McConnell 8-2 Friday in the opener of a series.
Owen Callaghan pitched six innings for the win. He allowed three hits and two runs. Ben Harris, Max McKee and Clarke Davenport worked one inning apiece to close the game.
Austin Weiler went 2 for 3 with a home run and double to lead the Cougars at the plate. He drove in two runs and scored two runs. Jared Heard was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs and Noah Hurlock was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run.
IUK (3-2) and Truett McConnell will play a doubleheader today.
