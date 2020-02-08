It’s B-ball Day Indiana today at Mem Gym
There are four boys basketball games today at Memorial Gym. It’s the centerpiece to Basketball Day Indiana.
The quadruple-header begins at 10:30 a.m. with Kokomo taking on Class 2A No. 9-ranked Tipton. At 12:30 p.m., Northwestern faces Peru. From there, Class 4A No. 6 Indianapolis Crispus Attucks goes against Class 2A No. 2 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the 2:30 p.m. game and Westfield and Fishers meet in the 4:30 p.m. finale.
Fox Sports Indiana will televise all four games.
Basketball Day Indiana is a full day of games and television coverage celebrating Indiana’s game. It is produced by Fox Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers and Fever and the IHSAA and presented by Ascension St. Vincent.
Taylor-MG game ppd.; makeup date TBD
Taylor’s boys basketball game against Madison-Grant today has been postponed following a death in the M-G community. A makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Wrestlers take aim at regional meets
The IHSAA Wrestling State Tournament continues today with regional meets.
The Peru Regional features wrestlers from the Oak Hill and Peru sectionals. That includes the Howard County teams along with Tri-Central, Cass, Maconaquah and Peru.
The top four finishers in each weight class at Peru will advance to the New Haven Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
IUK baseball opens with twinbill split
FULLERTON, Calif. — IU Kokomo’s baseball team opened its season Friday with a doubleheader against Hope International University.
The Cougars took a 13-5 win in the nine-inning opener. Former Kokomo Wildkat Noah Hurlock went 4 for 4 with a pair of two-run home runs to lead the Cougars’ 15-hit attack. Jared Heard was 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBI and four runs scored and Mark Goudy was 3 for 4 with three runs.
Owen Callagahan started and pitched 4.1 innings for the Cougars. Former Northwestern Tiger ace Ben Harris followed with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and Max McKee pitched the final three innings.
Hope International beat IUK 6-2 in the second game, which was a seven-inning game.
The Cougars continue their California trip today with a pair of games against Westmont College, which is located in Santa Barbara.
