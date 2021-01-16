IUK’s Adam wins Player of Year
The River States Conference on Friday announced its volleyball awards and IU Kokomo middle hitter Erinn Adam won Player of the Year and IUK’s Matt Fishman won Assistant Coach of the Year.
Adam led the way as IUK went undefeated (18-0 overall, 13-0 RSC) and won the the league championship in the fall. The senior from Bloomington posted a hitting percentage of .452 and averaged 2.55 kills per set for 130 total kills. She also stuffed 65 blocks.
The all-league team and awards were decided by a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches. The all-league teams have 14 players on the first team and another 14 on the second team.
Adam is joined on the first team by five teammates — seniors Lizzie Sokeland (MH) and Macee Rudy (L) and freshmen Lorelei Porter (OH) and Kaley Lyons (S).
In addition, Cougar sophomore Sidney Gerig (OPP) made the second team.
The RSC also named its Champions of Character Team, which recognizes one member of each team. The Cougars’ representative is Sarah Morin.
Dates are set for city bowling
The City of Firsts USBC women’s and open (men and women) bowling tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 6-7, Feb. 24-25 and March 20-21. The closing date is Jan. 24. Entries may be mailed to the address on the entry forms or dropped at the customer service counter at Heritage Lanes.
A minimum of 40 bowlers is needed to be signed up for each squad or that squad will be canceled and individuals may move to another squad. For further information, contact DiAnne Rickel at 765-860-2080.
