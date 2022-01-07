IUK men’s hoops adds Parker
IU Kokomo men’s basketball coach Eric Echelbarger on Friday announced the addition of former Northwestern great Tayson Parker to the roster. The 2020 Indiana All-Star scored a school-record 1,723 points at Northwestern. He finished No. 2 in Howard County history behind only Kokomo legend Jim “Goose” Ligon.
Parker played the 2020-21 college season at Indiana Wesleyan where he averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for a 30-3 team. He made the Crossroads League’s All-Freshman Team.
“He is a highly decorated player who local basketball fans have enjoyed watching throughout his record-breaking career at Northwestern High School. His ability score on three levels, provide tenacious defense and his overall versatility will allow him to play a major role on our team right away,” Echelbarger said in a story on IUK’s website.
At Northwestern, Parker led the area in scoring all three seasons he played. He scored 26.3 points per game as a sophomore, 23.7 as a junior and 28.8 as a senior. He was the KT All-Area MVP in 2019 and again in ‘20.
KHS reschedules 2 girls games
Kokomo High School’s athletic department has announced new dates for two girls basketball games that were postponed this week.
Kokomo will host Logansport on Thursday, and the Kats will visit Maconaquah on Jan. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.