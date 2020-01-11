Kokomo’s Davis is state bound
BUNKER HILL — Kokomo freshman Aulani Davis advanced to the girls wrestling state finals Friday with a championship run through the 132-pound division of the North Regional at Maconaquah. Kokomo hosts the state finals this coming Friday.
Davis went 3-0 to win the weight. Kokomo finished fourth as a team. Amaya Bowen took fifth at 106 pounds with a 4-1 record and is an alternate for state should another competitor drop out. Kamryn Boone was sixth at 120, finishing 3-2.
“It was a good night of wrestling overall,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We’re real excited for Aulani. They just came out with state rankings, I think last night, for the girls, Aulani is ranked No. 1 for the state for her weight class. The other three girls we’ve got are all ranked in the top 10.
“All four of our girls are freshmen. We’re real excited about what they’ve done this year and we’re super excited about the future.”
IUK men enjoy 127-point game
IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team had a record scoring explosion in beating 127-86 Miami University-Hamilton on Friday in Cougar Gym. The Cougars bettered their previous school record of 116 points in a game.
Akil McClain and Allante Harper scored 21 points apiece to lead the NAIA Division II No. 13-ranked Cougars (15-3). Trequan Spivey had 17 points, Ditwan Gary had 13, Darian Porch had 11 and the Cougars played six other players with all scoring between six and nine points.
The Cougars shot 64.5% from the field overall and 46.2% from 3-land. Spivey had four assists and McClain and Harper had three each. Desean Hampton had eight rebounds, helping IUK post a 47-27 advantage on the boards.
