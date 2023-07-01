Sixers split games as tourney begins
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team began play Friday in its Fourth of July Tournament at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixers opened with a 2-1 victory over South Haven Post 502. Ashton Sexton pitched all seven innings for the win. He scattered six hits, struck out five and walked none.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Sixers scored twice for the win. Patrick Hardimon sparked the one-out rally with an infield single. Hardimon motored to third on an errant pickoff attempt. After Cayden Calloway drew a walk, Levi Mavrick singled to score Hardimon with the tying run and move Calloway to third. Jake Seuferer followed with a fielder’s choice that scored Calloway for the walk-off win.
Dylan Pearson led the Sixers with a double and single.
Later Friday, Napoleon (Ohio) Post 300 beat Kokomo 9-2. Pearson took the loss. Mavrick had a double and an RBI.
Kokomo faces Muncie twice today, at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Sixers’ junior team also is in action today, with games vs. Napoleon at 9 a.m. and South Haven at 11:30 a.m. The junior team began play in Friday’s late game.
Conaway’s run ends at Boys State golf
WEST LAFAYETTE — Tipton golf standout Maverick Conaway fell in the quarterfinal round of the Boys State Junior Championship at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course Friday.
The match started Thursday but was suspended due to darkness. When Conaway and Carmel’s Jackson McCullough resumed their quarterfinal match Friday, the match was all square with five holes left. McCullough then topped Conaway 2 and 1 to reach the semifinals.
The tournament finished quarterfinal action, then played semis and finals all on Friday. In the final, Noblesville’s Jacob Modleski, who tied for second at the IHSAA State Finals earlier this month, beat Westfield’s Alec Cesare 3 and 2 for the title.
Hansen reaches last 16 of Match Play
CARMEL — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen reached the last 16 of the IGA Match Play Championship this week at Plum Creek G.C., leading the KT-area contingent of four golfers in the event.
After Tuesday’s round of stroke play, the field was cut to the top 32. In that round, Hansen beat Tipton’s Noah Wolfe 5 and 4. In the round of 16, Evansville’s Ben Hoagland beat Hansen 8 and 6 to end the Kokomo golfer’s run.
In another round of 32 match, Bloomington’s Jacob Paine topped Tipton’s Griffin Hare 2 and 1.
Hare had been the top qualifier in the stroke play round, shooting a sizzling 8-under 64. Hansen was tied for 11th with an even 72. Wolfe tied for 18th with a 73. A fourth local, Kokomo’s Mason Hahn, shot 79 to finish tied for 47th and did not make the cut to reach match play.
Hoagland went on to win Friday’s championship match, beating Franklin’s Damon Dickey 1 up after 20 holes.
IHSBCA announces academic honors
The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State selections include 10 KT-area players.
The IHSBCA named 212 players total. Only seniors are eligible. To qualify, a player must have a 4.0 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale, a high SAT/ACT score paired with GPA to reach a formulated score, or be his school’s valedictorian.
Western had five players qualify — Mitchell Dean, Bret Echelbarger, Cade Epp, Christian Pownall and Mitchell Knepley.
Northwestern’s A.J. Burkhalter, Lewis Cass’ Ethan Johnson and Jack Miller, Carroll’s Owen Duff and Maconaquah’s Haydon Chance also earned selections.
