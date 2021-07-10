Jackrabbits unable to crack Woodchucks
The Wisconsin Woodchucks struck for three runs over the first two innings and went on to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-0 Friday night in Northwoods League action at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The game had a crowd of 1,286.
Chase Meidroth was 2 for 4 at the plate for the Jackrabbits and Dylan Dennis was 2 for 5 with a double. Gavin Grant had Kokomo’s only other hit. Kokomo starter Parker Bard took the loss.
The Jackrabbits (3-1 second half) visit the Lakeshore Chinooks at 7:35 p.m. tonight to open a two-day series. The Jackrabbits return home Monday to face Kalamazoo at 6:30 p.m. at KMS.
Bellar, Hansen fall at Boys State golf
WEST LAFAYETTE — Peru’s Kash Bellar and Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen saw their runs in the Boys State Junior Golf Championship come to an end in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
The match play portion of the tournament started Wednesday with 64 players and two rounds. That left 16 players for Thursday. In the round of 16, Bellar defeated Carmel’s Patrick Michael 3 and 2 while Hansen defeated Goshen’s Brayden Miller 1 up. Next was the quarterfinal round. Fishers’ Cole Starnes outlasted Bellar in a 20-hole battle and Fort Wayne’s Alex Holder beat Hansen 1 up.
Starnes went on to win the title Friday.
