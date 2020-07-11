Bellar falls in semis of Boys State Junior
WINONA LAKE – Peru golfer Kash Bellar’s run in the Boys State Junior Golf Championship ended Friday in the semifinal round at Stonehenge G.C.
Carmel’s Clay Stirsman beat Bellar 4 and 3 in their semifinal matchup. In the other semi, Valparaiso’s Aidan Gutierrez beat Granger’s Josh Yoder 5 and 4. Stirsman went on to beat Gutierrez 5 and 4 in the championship round to take the title.
Bellar, who will be a senior this fall, won four matches at the championship before falling to the eventual champ. He is a Ball State commit.
Correction to KMS college BB schedule
Next week’s College Summer League at Grand Park schedule of games at Kokomo Municipal Stadium will be held on Saturday, July 18, not the day before as was previously reported to the Tribune.
The July 18 schedule at KMS will be Snakes vs. Juice at 4:30 p.m., followed by Tropics vs. Local Legends at 8:30.
