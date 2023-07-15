Sixers beat Muncie in elimination game
LAFAYETTE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team rode a big inning to a 9-1 victory over Muncie Post 19 in a regional elimination game Friday night at Loeb Stadium.
Kokomo scored seven runs in the second inning to build a 7-1 lead. In the frame, the Sixers cracked six hits and drew a walk and Muncie committed two errors.
"It seems like when we're playing well, we always have a big inning," Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. "The boys played relaxed and played like they're capable of."
Kokomo finished with 11 hits. Kaiden Lucero led the way with a double and two singles. He drove in a run and scored a run. Cayden Calloway cracked two singles and scored three runs and Dylan Pearson had a two-run triple.
Lucero earned the win after starting and pitching five innings. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out four and walked three. Owen Taylor closed with two scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked two. The Sixers backed their pitchers with an error-free defensive effort.
Kokomo (13-14) faces Lafayette (21-5) at noon today in the championship round of the double-elimination tournament. Kokomo needs to beat Lafayette to force a decisive second game. Lafayette needs to win just once.
Lafayette beat Kokomo 3-1 in Thursday's opening round.
’Rabbits drop game at Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored 10 runs in the first four innings and cruised by the Kokomo Jackrabbits 15-5 Friday night in Northwoods League baseball action.
Roman Kuntz led the Jackrabbit offense, going 3 for 4 with a walk, RBI and a run. Jack Anderson was 2 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs. And Tyler Ganus went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Starter Adam Brouwer took the loss.
The Jackrabbits play a doubleheader at Kenosha today and play at Kenosha on Sunday.
Tipton, WHS volley earn academic notice
The volleyball teams from Tipton and Western were named Team Academic Award recipients by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
The award goes to varsity programs that have a 3.5 grade point average for both semesters. Tipton's GPA for the school year was 3.68 and Western's was 3.8.
A total of 48 schools received the inaugural award.
