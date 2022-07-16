Game 1 pushed back for Legion regional
The American Legion baseball regional at Highland Park was scheduled to begin Friday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The first game of the best-of-three regional between Kokomo Post 6 and Lafayette Post 11 was postponed and rescheduled for 11 a.m. today. Following that game, the teams will play a second game.
A third game, if needed, would be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Jackrabbits at home tonight, Sunday
Following a six-game road trip, the Kokomo Jackrabbits are back home this weekend. Kokomo hosts the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. today and at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
After that, the Northwods League has its All-Star break.
Kokomo played at Battle Creek on Friday. Battle Creek was leading 6-0 in the fourth inning when the game was delayed, and then suspended because of rain. The Jackrabbits entered the game 1-8 in the season’s second half and 11-33 overall.
