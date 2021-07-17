Am. Legion regional has new schedule
The opening game of the American Legion baseball regional at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park, scheduled for Friday night, was postponed and rescheduled for today.
The new schedule for today has Kokomo vs. Muncie at 11 a.m. in game 1; the winner vs. Lafayette at 2 p.m. in game 2; and the losers of games 1 and 2 in an elimination game at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule remains the same. The game 2 winner will face the elimination survivor at 1 p.m., with a second game to follow if necessary.
Jackrabbits rally to win at Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits rallied to take the lead late, then survived a high-scoring finish to outlast the Kenosha Kingfish 9-7 Friday night.
Kenosha led 4-3 going into the eighth inning. Kokomo scored four runs in the top of the eighth and two more in the top of the ninth to withstand Kenosha’s three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.
Chris Santiago also had a big game for the Jackrabbits, going 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI and two runs. Josh Buckley went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Ryan Ellis was 2 for 4. Adam Crampton was 2 for 5. Ellis and Crampton each had an RBI and a run. And Martin Vincelli-Simard doubled and scored twice.
Second reliever Reece Rodabaugh threw 2 2/3 innings with one hit, no walks, no runs and four strikeouts for the win.
Kokomo (8-4 in the second half of the season) visits Rockford at 7:05 p.m. today.
Avon picks Schauss as basketball coach
LOGANSPORT — Logansport is looking for a new boys basketball coach after Drew Schauss was hired for the same position by Avon on Friday.
Schauss went 20-26 in two seasons at Logansport, going 9-14 in first season and 11-12 in second season. He took over a program that had heavy losses to graduation but still managed to win six NCC games over the two seasons.
Avon, which competes in the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, is coming off a 6-15 season. Avon recently hired Josh Larsh, formerly of Western, as its athletic director.
Cockburn returning to Illini from portal
Illinois basketball star Kofi Cockburn announced Friday he was returning to the Illini instead of transferring.
The All-Big Ten center entered the transfer portal on July 1. He considered Kentucky and Florida State before deciding to remain with Illinois.
