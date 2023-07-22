Wood helps Arkansas reach TBT’s Sweet 16
WICHITA, Kansas — Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Brandon Wood helped Team Arkansas beat Purple & Black 63-52 Friday in the second round of The Basketball Tournament, which is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament. The win sends Team Arkansas to the Sweet 16.
Wood scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished an assist in a team-high 33:45 of playing time.
Team Arkansas advances to play in the Wichita Regional final at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Rockport beats Sixers in Legion state play
Kokomo Post 6 dropped a 7-2 decision to Rockport Post 254 on Friday in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball State Finals at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Rockport (14-8) scored single runs in the first and third innings for a 2-0 lead. Kokomo (13-16) pushed across a run in the fifth to draw within 2-1, but Rockport scored twice in the sixth to build a 4-1 lead.
Kokomo starting pitcher Troy Smith took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs. He struck out three and walked two.
Rockport held Kokomo to three hits. Cayden Calloway had two singles and an RBI.
“We knew going into the game that Rockport and Lafayette were the two favorites. We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “We threw who we thought was our best pitcher, to give us the best opportunity to win, we just came up short. We just couldn’t string any hits together.”
Kokomo faces South Bend Post 151 in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. today at Highland Park.
“It’s something that’s not impossible to do,” Andrews said of battling back from an opening loss in a double-elimination tournament. “We think we have a great opportunity to get a big win [today] and put us into the next day. We’ll see what happens.”
Hot-hitting Growlers maul Jackrabbits
The Kalamazoo Growlers rode a 19-hit explosion to a 20-10 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Friday night in front of a crowd of 1,251 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo had 11 hits. Karson Hesser went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs. Jason Carrig was 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Kokomo visits the Wausau Woodchucks for games tonight and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.