Sixers win opener at Am. Legion state
ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team took a 4-1 victory over South Bend Post 151 in the opening round of the American Legion state finals on Friday at Joe Hargis Athletic Field.
Tied 1-1 after five innings of the seven-inning game, Kokomo scored three runs in the top of the sixth to seize control. Gavin Smith had a leadoff single and Levi Mavrick and Conner Boone had one-out singles to load the bases. Following the second out, Jake Seuferer laced a single down the third-base line to score two. Boone later scored on a wild pitch.
Boone finished with two singles and two runs. John Scott had a double. Owen Taylor pitched all seven innings for his first complete game. He held South Bend to two hits and one run, struck out three and walked three. The Sixers backed Taylor with an error-free defensive effort.
“If you were a baseball fan, it was a great game to watch — very well played by both sides. We were just able to get the bases loaded and a big hit in the top of the sixth,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said.
Kokomo (21-8-2) advances to face Newburgh Post 44 (13-10) at 5:30 p.m. EST today in the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Cardinals add Adams to basketball roster
MUNCIE — New Ball State men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis on Friday added Quincy Adams to the Cardinals’ incoming recruiting class.
A Frisco, Texas, native, Adams played his senior season in Arizona at Hamilton High School. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and helped lead the Huskies to a state championship berth. He was named to Arizona’s all-state team.
“We are extremely pleased to add someone of Quincy’s ability to our program,” Lewis said. “We have been very diligent in our recruiting efforts and believe Quincy will add great value to our program. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
