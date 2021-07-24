Jackrabbits win in 11; return home tonight
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits outlasted the Traverse City Pit Spitters 11-9 in 11 innings Friday night at Turtle Stadium to sweep a two-game series.
Jakob Marsee drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th and Jakob Simons drove in an insurance run.
The Jackrabbits pounded the Pit Spitters for 19 hits. Marsee (4 for 6) and Chris Santiago (3 for 5) led the way and Gavin Grant, Dylan Dennis, Simons, Ben Livorsi, Camden Vasquez and Adam Crampton added two hits apiece. Grant had two doubles and Vasquez and Crampton had one double apiece.
Grant and Crampton had three RBI apiece, Marsee and Livorsi had two each and Marsee also had two stolen bases.
Kokomo used five pitchers. Reece Rodabaugh (3-0) earned the win with 2.2 innings of solid relief. The Lewis Cass product allowed two hits and no runs, struck out four and walked two. Adam Christopher pitched the 11th for the save.
The Jackrabbits, who went 5-3 on their eight-game road trip, improved to 11-5 in the Northwoods League’s second half. They lead the Great Lakes East Division by two games over Kenosha and three games over Traverse City.
Kokomo hosts Kalamazoo at 6:30 p.m. today. There will be fireworks following the game. The teams also play at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Highland Park hosting Legion state finals
The American Legion baseball state finals kicked off Friday at Highland Park Stadium. Newburgh beat South Bend by forfeit in the first game, Crawfordsville beat Muncie 4-2 in the second game and Rockport beat Valparaiso 2-0 in the third game. The Kokomo-South Haven game finished too late for a report in today’s Tribune.
The double-elimination tourney continues today with elimination games at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and winners’ bracket games at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Men of Mackey win, move to TBT round 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 8-seeded Men of Mackey beat the No. 9-seeded Ballinteers 83-74 Friday in the opening round of the Columbus Regional of The Basketball Tournament.
Kelsey Barlow led the Purdue-centric Men of Mackey with 19 points. Robbie Hummel scored 13 points, Ra’shad James had and Isaac Haas and Frank Gaines had 11 apiece. Lewis Jackson dished six assists.
The Men of Mackey advance to face top-seeded Carmen’s Crew at 4 p.m. Sunday in the second round. The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament.
