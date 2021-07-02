Jackrabbits edge Battle Creek 5-4
The Kokomo Jackrabbits survived an eighth-run rally by the Battle Creek Bombers to beat the visitors 5-4 Friday night in front of 1,490 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo led 5-2 through seven innings before Battle Creek scored a pair of runs in the eighth to tighten the game. Kokomo reliever Adam Christopher entered midway through the eighth to get the last two outs of the inning and end the threat. Tommy Peltier then pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
Parker Bard threw the first five innings for Kokomo (18-15) and got the win. He allowed three hits, four walks, two runs (one earned) and struck out two. Rio Britton followed with two innings of scoreless relief with a pair of hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Jakob Marsee put Kokomo up in the bottom of the first with a leadoff homer. Battle Creek tied the game with a run in the second, then Dylan Dennis had an RBI triple in the third inning to put Kokomo back ahead 2-1.
Battle Creek tied the game again with a run in the fourth but the Jackrabbits took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth on T.J. Fondtain’s two-run double. Kokomo added a run in the seventh on a Dennis ground out for a 5-2 lead.
Marsee, Fondtain and Gavin Grant were each 2 for 4 to lead the Jackrabbit offense.
The Jackrabbits are back in action against Battle Creek at 6:30 p.m. today in Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The teams then switch home fields and head north to Battle Creek for a 1:35 p.m. game Sunday to start a two-game series in Michigan.
Sixers tie, drop game in tournament play
The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team continued play Friday in its Fourth of July Tournament at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park with a tie and a loss in the second day of the three-day tourney.
The Sixers opened the day against South Haven, Indiana, Post 502 and the teams played to a 5-5 tie through a full seven innings. The game ended in a tie when it hit the two-hour time limit.
Against South Haven, the Sixers finished with a 10-4 advantage in hits, drew five walks and had another two batters hit by pitches — but the Sixers left 12 runners on base. Defensively, Kokomo committed four errors, leading to three unearned runs.
Avery Fields started and pitched five innings for the Sixers. He allowed three hits and four runs (two earned), struck out four and walked two. Dailan Reece led the offense with three singles, Cam Arcari had a double and single, Isaac Guffey had two singles and an RBI and Taylor Duncan drove in two runs with groundouts.
Later Friday night, Napoleon, Ohio, Post 300 beat Kokomo 10-4 in seven innings. Napoleon and Post 6 were tied 2-all through four innings but the Ohio crew scored eight runs over the final three innings for the win.
Drew Servies led the Sixers at the plate against Napoleon with a single, double and three runs batted in. Jace Stoops and Jacob Ward each had two singles and Arcari doubled. Starting pitcher Danny Nally threw the first five innings and took the loss.
The six-team round-robin tournament concludes today. Kokomo faces Stevensville, Michigan, at 9 a.m. and then wraps up the tournament with a game against Bristol, Indiana, at 7 p.m.
