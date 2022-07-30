Kokomo Post 6 set for state finale today
The American Legion baseball state finals conclude today at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park with three teams vying for the hardware.
Kokomo Post 6 faces Terre Haute Post 346 at 1 p.m. Then, 45 minutes after the conclusion of that game, the winner faces Muncie Post 19 for a one-game championship. All three teams have a loss in the double-elimination tourney.
State play began in Rockport and was down to the final day when heavy rain forced a change in plans. Organizers agreed to finish the tournament today at Kokomo.
Kokomo (23-9-2) is 0-1 against Terre Haute this season, falling 4-1 in a game in the Terre Haute tournament in June. The Sixers are 4-3 against Muncie.
Jackrabbits win finale against Kalamazoo
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 9-6 Friday night in the finale of a four-game series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The game drew an announced crowd of 1,465.
The Jackrabbits recorded 11 hits. Alejandro Holguin went 3 for 5 with a double (Kokomo’s lone extra-base hit) and an RBI. Brayden Carter was 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI and Conner Stewart and Connor Throneberry had two hits apiece. Stewart drove in two runs.
Matt Lood picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and Ryan Inouye earned the save after pitching a scoreless ninth.
Kokomo visits Kenosha tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.