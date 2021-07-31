Jackrabbits top BC for 4th straight victory
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits sprinted out to an early lead and never gave up their advantage Friday in a 5-3 victory at Battle Creek.
Starting pitcher Ryan Flemming (1-1) threw five innings with six hits, four walks and two earned runs while notching five strikeouts for the win. Tommy Peltier threw a perfect ninth for his eighth save.
At the plate, Ryan Ellis went 2 for 3 with a run for the Jackrabbits, Camden Vasquez was 2 for 5 with a double and Jakob Marsee was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.
The Jackrabbits stand atop the Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division with a 16-6 record in the second half of the season and have won four straight games. Kokomo visits Traverse City for a 7:05 p.m. game today. Kokomo leads second-place Traverse City by three games.
Northwestern schedules 1st practice times
Northwestern’s athletic department has announced its first practice times for fall sports.
The schedule is as follows. All sports are high school unless otherwise indicated.
MONDAY
• Boys tennis, 5 p.m. at courts.
• Boys and girls XC, 4 p.m. at weight room.
• Football, 3 p.m. at field.
• Boys soccer, 6 a.m. at track.
• Girls soccer, 5:30 a.m. at baseball/soccer field.
• Volleyball, 5 p.m. in Tiger Den.
• Middle school football, 5 p.m. at practice field
• Middle school co-ed soccer, 6 p.m. at softball/soccer field.
AUG. 10
• Middle school co-ed XC, 3 p.m. in M.S. lobby.
• Middle school co-ed tennis, 5:30 p.m. on courts.
• Middle school volleyball, 5 p.m. in M.S. gym.
Eastern announces 1st practice times
GREENTOWN — The Eastern athletic office has scheduled first practice times for high school and middle school sports. All athletes must have an IHSAA physical and all other forms on file in the athletic office before they can participate.
The schedule is as follows. All sports are high school unless otherwise indicated.
MONDAY
• Girls golf, 4:30 p.m. at Chippendale G.C.
• Football, 3:30 p.m. at locker room A at field.
• Volleyball, 3:30 p.m. at main gym.
• Boys soccer 3:30 p.m. at soccer fields.
• Girls soccer 3:30 p.m. at soccer fields.
• Boys and girls XC, 5:30 p.m., meet at door No. 8.
Boys tennis, 5:30 p.m., at courts.
7th grade football, 5:30 p.m., at practice field.
TUESDAY
Cheerleading, 5:45 p.m., meet in the cafeteria.
Middle school cheerleading, 5:45 p.m., meet in the cafeteria.
WEDNESDAY
8th grade football, 5:30 p.m., at practice field.
THURSDAY
Middle school tennis, 3:30 p.m. at courts.
AUG. 9
7th grade volleyball, 5:30 p.m. in main gym.
8th grade volleyball, 5:30 p.m. in main gym.
Middle school XC, 3:30 p.m., meet at door No. 8.
