Balentine returning to UE basketball
EVANSVILLE — Evansville men’s basketball coach David Ragland on Friday announced the addition of former Kokomo and Evansville great D.J. Balentine as the Aces’ Director of Player Development.
Balentine returns to Evansville following a season as an assistant coach at Henderson State University in Arkansas. Previously, Balentine served as the assistant coach at IU Kokomo in 2020-22, and played professionally overseas in 2016-19.
“D.J. is as energetic as his game was, he is extremely personable but also a up-and-coming superstar in this profession,” Ragland said in a press release.
As an Evansville player, Balentine scored a school-record 2,464 points and was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference player. Balentine joined Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson as the only players to lead the MVC in scoring for three consecutive years.
At Kokomo High School, Balentine helped the Kats reach the Class 4A state title game as a junior in 2011 and was named an Indiana All-Star in 2012. He closed his Kat career with 1,280 points, which ranks third in school history behind Jim “Goose” Ligon (1,900) and Jimmy Rayl (1,632).
Sixers take 5-1 loss in tournament play
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team dropped a 5-1 decision to Harrisburg, Illinois, Post 167 on Friday in the Sixers’ opening game in the CB24 Wooden Bat Tournament.
Kokomo was the visiting team in the seven-inning game. Kokomo pitcher Troy Smith threw all six innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs. He struck out six and walked three.
Cayden Calloway had a double for the Sixers (12-10) and Levi Mavrick had two singles.
Kokomo was scheduled to play Barrington, Illinois, late Friday night.
Jackrabbits fall to Battle Jacks
The Battle Creek Battle Jacks beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 5-3 in a Northwoods League game Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,550 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
After Battle Creek scored a single run in the top of the fourth inning, Kokomo scored three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 lead — but the Battle Jacks responded with four runs in the fifth inning.
Tyler Ganus and Roman Kuntz had two hits apiece for Kokomo and Tyler Cate had a two-RBI game. Starting pitcher Kyle Cortner took the loss. Relief pitchers Aidan Torpey (3.2 innings) and Jon Laguire-Cruz (1 inning) combined for scoreless relief.
Battle Creek (14-25 overall, 4-1 second half) and Kokomo (14-25, 1-4) have two more games this weekend at KMS — at 7:05 p.m. today and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
