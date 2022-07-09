Hare takes home title in IGA Match Play Ch.
Ball State golfer Griffin Hare, a former Tipton Blue Devil standout, defeated five opponents to win the IGA Match Play Championship at Rock Hollow G.C. in Peru.
After shooting a 72 and tying for fifth place in the qualifying round Tuesday, Hare advanced to the 32-player field for match play. In Wednesday’s opening round, Hare defeated Lanesville’s Nolan Keeler 4 and 3. In Thursday’s action, Hare cruised past Indianapolis’ Kyle Osting 5 and 4 in the second round and defeated Brownsburg’s Kevin Tillery 4 and 2 in the quarterfinal round.
In Friday’s action, Hare topped Muncie’s Ali Khan 1 up in the semifinal round, then defeated Plainfield’s Kasey Lilly 1 up in the championship.
Peru’s Kash Bellar defeated two opponents and reached the quarterfinal round before losing. Peru’s J.J. Burns made the second round.
Like Hare, Bellar plays at Ball State.
• The Indiana Junior Golf Program held its Age Group Championship on Wednesday and Thursday at the French Lick Resort’s Donald Ross Course.
Tipton rising senior Gavin Hare tied for second place in the boys 17-year-old division. He fired rounds of 76 and 71 for a 36-hole total of 147, one back of the winner.
Carroll rising junior Porter Dick tied for second in the boys 16-year-old division. He fired a round of 71. The division’s second round was rained out.
Peru’s Piercey Dyer took second place in the girls 13-year-old division. She shot rounds of 75 and 74 for a 36-hole total of 149.
IU Kokomo’s Mills makes NW All-Stars
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — IU Kokomo baseball player Pat Mills is a Northwoods League All-Star. The league announced the rosters Friday and Mills was chosen as an outfielder for the Great Lakes Division.
The former Western and Post 6 standout plays for the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
“I never expected this to ever happen,” Mills said in a story on Battle Creek’s website. “I just want to play baseball every day to the best of my ability.”
Entering Friday, Mills led the league in doubles (15) and was fifth in RBI (32). Team-wise, he was leading the Battle Jacks with a .315 batting average.
The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 19, at Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Jackrabbits drop game to visiting Pit Spitters
The Traverse City Pit Spitters handled the Kokomo Jackrabbits 9-7 Friday night in a Northwoods League baseball game in front of a crowd of 569 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Down 8-2, Kokomo scored five runs over the seventh and eighth to draw within 9-7, but Traverse City held on for the win.
Kokomo out-hit TC 9-8. Kokomo’s highlights included Angel Galindez going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run, Luke Sartori going 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs and Mark McNelly cracking a two-run double. Galindez and Sartori stole two bases apiece.
The teams play again at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS.
The Jackrabbits dropped to 0-3 in the season’s second half and 10-28 overall.
• Kokomo pitcher Richard Kiel is headed to the Northwoods League’s All-Star Game on July 19. He was chosen as a pitcher for the Great Lakes Division.
