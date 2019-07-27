Sixers win opener at Legion state
ROCKPORT — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad got off to a flying start at the American Legion State Finals Friday night with a 12-0 five-inning victory over Lake Station Post 100. The Sixers got moving early with four runs in the top of the first inning and five more in the second.
“We did what we’re capable of,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “We hit the ball very well. We’ve been struggling with leaving guys on base — still left six guys on base, but we got 18 on. We got key hits.
“Of course our two pitchers both pitched very well.”
Ben Harris started and threw the first two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while recording all six outs on strikeouts. Tre Hizer took over after that and faced the minimum over the last three innings, giving up no hits or walks while striking out two. Andrews said additionally, the defense committed no errors.
On offense, Payton McClain had three singles for the Sixers, Tucker Platt had a single, a triple and three runs batted in, Ethan Denny singled twice and had four RBIs, Pat Mills had a two-run triple, Ethan Guire had a two-run single, and Noah Hurlock doubled.
Kokomo (21-8) next plays Terre Haute today at 6 p.m. Kokomo time.
Cass announces 1st practice times
WALTON — Cass’ athletic department has announced its first practice times for the upcoming fall sports season.
All students must have a completed IHSAA physical form including concussion and cardiac arrest paperwork on file in the Cass athletic office before being allowed to practice.
First practice times are as follows:
• Varsity boys cross country: 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at the high school track
• Varsity girls cross country: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the high school track (a parent meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.)
• Middle school co-ed cross country: 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the high school track
• High school football: 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the football stadium.
• Middle school football: 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the middle school dressing room.
• High school volleyball: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the high school gym.
• Middle school volleyball: 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the new gym.
• Boys tennis: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Engle Courts
• Girls golf: 9 a.m. Aug. 2 at coach Jones’ classroom.
Sutton cards an ace at Wildcat Creek
Dana Sutton hit a hole in one during a recent round at Wildcat Creek G.C. Sutton’s first-ever ace came via a 7-iron on hole No. 3, which was playing 146 yards. Randy Lindgren and Mike Niedens witnessed the shot.
Cox hits hole in one at Chippendale
John Cox hit a hole in one Friday during a round at Chippendale G.C. Cox used a 5-iron to ace hole No. 17, which was playing 150 yards. His son Cody Cox witnessed the ace.
