Kentucky girls win All-Star opener
OWENSBORO, Ky. — The Kentucky girls All-Stars beat the Indiana All-Stars in the opening game of the states’ annual rivalry series Friday night.
Kentucky won 72-62. Kentucky Miss Basketball Haven Ford had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Bluegrass girls, Whitney Lind added 15 points, Love Mays 14 and JaKayla Thompson 11.
Miss Basketball Laila Hull paced Indiana with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. RaShunda Jones added 10 points and Ashlynn Brooke eight. Northwestern’s McKenna Layden had a pair of rebounds in 5:21 of action.
In the boys game, Kentucky beat Indiana 94-90. The series moves to Indianapolis tonight with another girls-boys doubleheader to conclude this year’s series.
BobKats host Griffins tonight at Mem Gym
The Kokomo BobKats face a must-win game against the St. Louis Griffins tonight at Memorial Gym in Game 2 of The Basketball League’s Midwest Conference finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series following a 116-101 win Thursday on its home court.
If Kokomo wins tonight, Game 3 would be at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gym.
Carroll golfer Dick wraps up season
WEST LAFAYETTE — Carroll golfer Porter Dick wrapped up his junior season Friday when he fired an 80 in the Harrison Regional at Coyote Crossing G.C.
Playing as an individual in the regional, Dick missed out on contesting for the last advancing spot by four strokes. The last of two individuals to advance from the regional shot a 76 and moved on via a playoff. Dick shot a 41 on the front nine and a 39 on the back nine.
Westfield (297), Guerin Catholic (304) and Zionsville (306) took the top three team spots and advanced their squads to the state meet. Guerin’s Jacob Modleski posted the regional’s best score with a 69.
Jackrabbits blank Kenosha 5-0
With starting pitcher Kobe Essien and reliever Jesus Gonzalez combining on a two-hit shutout, the Kokomo Jackrabbits blanked the Kenosha Kingfish 5-0 Friday night in front of 1,152 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Essien threw seven innings with two hits a walk and three strikeouts for the win. Gonzalez didn’t allow a hit or a walk while throwing the final two innings.
The Jackrabbits gave Essien plenty of run support, starting with a four-run third inning. That big frame was punctuated by a three-run homer by Roman Kuntz. He finished 2 for 5. Joey Cicini was 3 for 4 Jackson Horn was 2 for 3 and Tyler Cate 2 for 4.
The Jackrabbits (6-6) visit the Rockford Rivets tonight at 7:35 p.m. Kokomo time.
Minor tournament kicks off today
The Eriks Chevrolet Howard County Minor League Youth Baseball Tournament begins today with 10 games. The tournament brings together teams from the county’s five leagues. There are 24 teams this year.
The single-elimination tournament culminates with the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Russiaville.
Minor league ball is for ages 9-12.
