Beard-Brown helps LSU advance in 4x100
EUGENE, Ore. – Former Kokomo High School athlete Tionna Beard-Brown helped Louisiana State University’s 4x100 relay team win its heat and clock the third-fastest time overall in the preliminary races at the NCAA Women’s Track and Field Championships.
LSU’s quartet of Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili, Beard-Brown and Thelma Davies clocked a season-best :42.59 to take heat one on Thursday. LSU will race in the final today.
In her individual race, Beard-Brown finished 20th in the 100 dash, posting a time of :11.29.
Jackrabbits return home Sunday
The Kokomo Jackrabbits finish a four-game road swing Saturday and come back for a short home stint starting Sunday.
The Jackrabbits split a pair of games against Battle Creek on Friday, dropping the early game 8-3 and winning the second game 4-2. Friday night’s game at Traverse City ended late. The Jackrabbits play at Traverse City again today before a two-game series at Kokomo Municipal Stadium against Madison on Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s game is at 4:05 p.m. and Monday’s at 6:35 p.m.
KMS hosting 2 semistate games
Kokomo Muncipal Stadium will be the site for two IHSAA baseball semistate games today.
First, Wapahani takes on Illiana Christian at 1 p.m. in the Class 2A northern semistate. Then New Castle vs. Andrean follows at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Class 3A northern semistate.
