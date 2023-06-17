Note: This story has been edited to add the Jackrabbits' Friday night game in Wisconsin.
Kasey Tourney begins with 4 games today
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament begins today with four games. It’s the 66th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams. There are 20 teams in this year’s tourney.
After taking Sunday off, the single-elimination tournament resumes Monday. The final is Thursday at Taylor Southeast.
Today’s schedule features four 1 p.m. games — Mid-Central Trophy (TSE) vs. Kokomo Grain (NW) at Northwestern; the McPike Astros (KUBS) vs. El Patron (Greentown) at Russiaville; Lions Club (Russiaville) vs. the Kokomo Glass Guardians (KUBS) at Greentown; and Waddell’s IGA (R) vs. Slate Mechanical (NW) at TSE.
Sixers win pool with walk-off win
TERRE HAUTE – The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Elsberry (Missouri) Post 226 Friday afternoon and win its pool in the Best of the Midwest Invitational.
With the Sixers trailing 4-3, and the bases loaded with no outs, Maddox Hunley bunted to second base. The throw home went awry and Levi Mavrick and Jake Seuferer scored on the play to lift Post 6 to a 5-4 victory.
Mavrick and Seuferer had started the seventh-inning rally with singles. Dylan Pearson led Kokomo’s offense with three singles and two RBI. Mavrick also had three singles, and Seuferer two singles and a walk.
Relief pitcher Kaiden Lucero got the last six outs for the win. He gave up a hit, three walks and no runs while striking out two.
The Sixers (6-2) advance to today’s opening round of elimination play.
Jackrabbits fall in extra inning
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Kokomo Jackrabbits fell 4-3 in 10 innings late Thursday to the Green Bay Rockers in Northwoods League baseball action. The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation. The Jackrabbits scored a run in the top of the 10th and the home squad responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to take the win.
The game featured just five hits for each team. Filip Sarota, Isaac Kim, Kyan Lodice, Nolan Christianson and Elias Fiddler had Kokomo’s hits. The Rockers drew nine walks to the Jackrabbits’ four.
Aidan Torpey took the loss for the Jackrabbits, throwing the 10th. Pitchers Hank Weiss and Quentin Pohorski each had strong outings for Kokomo. Weiss threw four frames with two hits, two walks, no runs and four strikeouts. And Pohorski threw three innings with two hits, a walk and no runs.
• On Friday night the Jackrabbits led 5-3 after five innings but Green Bay responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Green Bay held Kokomo off the scoreboard the last four frames to beat the Jackrabbits 7-5.
Christianson and Tyler Cate each went 2 for 4 for the Jackrabbits with Christianson driving in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the fifth inning. Cade Waits took the loss.
The Jackrabbits return home today to host Kenosha at 7:05 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and host the Kingfish again Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
