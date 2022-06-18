Sixers cap pool play at TH tournament
TERRE HAUTE — Kokomo Post 6 beat Evansville Post 8 by a 7-1 score Friday afternoon at the Best of the Midwest American Legion baseball tournament to win its pool with a 3-0 mark.
In Friday’s win, Troy Smith threw all seven innings with eight hits, two walks, one earned run and four strikeouts. At the plate, Jake Seuferer paced the Sixers, going 3 for 3 with two runs batted in. Preston Sanford was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored. Cooper Hansen singled twice and had two RBIs. And Cayden Calloway doubled.
“We’re playing our brand of baseball,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “We’re hitting the ball real well, our pitchers are throwing strikes and making them hit the ball, and that’s how we get them out. We did not commit an error in [Friday’s] game, so our defense is working well behind our good pitching.”
The Sixers (7-1) have scored 31 runs and allowed just one in tourney action. They advance to today’s elimination action against an opponent to be determined. The tourney features 10 teams, with eight advancing to the elimination rounds.
Kasey Tourney begins with 5 games today
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament begins today with five games. It’s the 65th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams. There are 21 teams in this year’s tourney.
After taking Sunday off, the single-elimination tournament resumes Monday. The final is Thursday at Championship Park.
Today’s schedule includes four 1 p.m. games — Mid-Central Trophy (TSE) vs. Martin Brothers (Russiaville) at Northwestern; Rocchio’s (KUBS) vs. Stout and Son (Russiaville) at Greentown; Lions Club (Russiaville) vs. Merrell Brothers (NW) at Taylor; and Shamrock Storage (Greentown) vs. Coca-Cola (KUBS) at Russiaville.
Also today, Eriks Chevrolet (KUBS) faces Expressions (NW) at 3 p.m. at Northwestern.
’Rabbits fall at home; play again tonight
The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 11-3 Friday night in front of a crowd of 970 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Jackrabbits scored all of their runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Kokomo (5-14) has lost eight of its last nine games. Kokomo and Kenosha play again at 6:35 p.m. today at KMS.
