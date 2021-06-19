Kasey baseball tourney begins play Monday
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament begins Monday with seven games. It’s the 64th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams.
The single-elimination tournament runs for five days. The final is Friday at Northwestern.
Northwestern teams have won the last three titles — Expressions in 2017, Kokomo Grain in ‘18 and Merrell Brothers in ‘19. The ‘20 youth baseball season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Jackrabbits score walk-off victory
The Kokomo Jackrabbits scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night to score a walk-off, 6-5 win over the Kenosha Kingfish at Municipal Stadium.
Jackrabbits leadoff hitter Camden Vasquez had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two runs scored, and was involved in the tying and winning runs in the ninth. Vasquez tied the game with a one-out RBI triple to plate Gavin Grant, who started the rally with a single. Dylan Dennis followed with a single to left to plate Vasquez with the game-ending run.
Chase Meidroth went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, T.J. Fondtain went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Grant went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Meidroth doubled twice and Vasquez once.
Kokomo led 4-0 through four innings, but lost the lead when Kenosha scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings. Kokomo starter Parker Bard threw four shutout innings but didn’t factor in the decision. Cooper Omans threw a scoreless inning of relief, Adam Christopher threw two scoreless innings, and Western High School product Conner Linn got the win by throwing a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.
The Jackrabbits (8-10) host Green Bay at 6:35 tonight and at 2 p.m. Sunday. There are fireworks planned for after tonight’s game.
Sixers top Wheaton in tourney play
TERRE HAUTE — Kokomo’s offense broke loose for 15 hits Friday night as the Post 6 American Legion baseball squad outlasted Wheaton, Illinois, 13-10 in pool play at the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational tournament.
Kokomo scored in five different innings and built a 15-1 lead then withstood Wheaton’s nine-run rally over the final two innings.
Kendall Lanning topped the Kokomo hit parade with three singles and an RBI. Drew Servies doubled, tripled and had two runs batted in. Taylor Duncan and Isaac Guffey each had two singles and an RBI. Dailan Reece and Cameron Arcari each had a single and each plated three runs, and Mason Keller had a single and two RBI.
Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said it was the first game he could remember where every Kokomo batter — nine starters and a sub — got a hit. He said it was “the first game we’ve had double-digit hits and we hit the ball real well.”
Arcari got the win, throwing four innings with a hit, three earned runs and three strikeouts.
Kokomo (2-7) went 1-2 in pool play. The Sixers move on to tournament play today.
HCA swims well in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Howard County Aquatics swim club athletes recently scored two winning swims and several more place swims in the Donner Jamie Miller Invitational. Aubrey Simmons and Charlie Brewer each took a first-place swim in the outdoor meet, which was swam in long course meters.
In the 13-14 age group, Simmons won the 200 backstroke, was second in the 200 IM, second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke. Also competing in the 13-14 age group, Brewer won the 50 backstroke, was fifth in the 50 fly, 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 12th in the 100 free.
In the senior age group, Catherine Bath was third in the 100 free, fourth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 200 backstroke. In the 10-and-under age group, Shanna Fowler was fourth in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, sixth in the 50 butterfly and 10th in the 100 backstroke.
HCA is currently hosting open enrollment.
