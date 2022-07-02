KHS’ Bidunga named all-star at NBPA camp
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kokomo High School rising junior boys basketball player Flory Bidunga was named to the 10-player all-star team at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp this week.
The camp is considered one of the nation’s elite high school camps, with more than 300 former campers having gone on to play in the NBA. Drawing players from around the nation, the camp included only two other players from Indiana, Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin, and Cathedral’s Xavier Booker. Both are rising seniors.
Sixers top Muncie to open tournament
Kokomo Post 6 opened its Fourth of July tournament with a 10-5 victory over Muncie Post 19 on Friday in the first day of action in the six-team, round-robin American Legion baseball tournament at Highland Park.
Kokomo took a 2-1 lead after an inning. Muncie scored four runs in the top of the fifth, but Kokomo answered with a 4-spot of its own in the bottom of the frame and added four more in the sixth to take control of the seven-inning game.
Relief pitcher Levi Mavrick got the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings with three hits, a walk, one earned run and four strikeouts. Will McKinzie got the last out of the game, throwing one pitch to finish the Sixer victory.
The Sixers had 11 hits, all singles. The tournament uses wooden bats. Cayden Calloway was 3 for 5 with three runs batted in and a run. Mavrick was 2 for 2 with two runs and two walks. McKinzie and Gavin Smith each had two hits. Brandon Smitley had a pinch hit two-run single in the sixth. And Jake Seuferer had two runs batted in on a sac fly and a bases-loaded walk.
Post 6 (15-3-1) has two games today, facing South Haven at 9 a.m. today and Madisonville, Kentucky, at 7 p.m. The Sixers have two more games Sunday, facing Stevensville at 9 a.m. and Bristol at 7 p.m. All games are at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
