Ontiveros pitches ’Rabbits past Rivets
The Kokomo Jackrabbits got a strong outing from starter Isaac Ontiveros and a shutout three innings of relief from Aidan Torpey Friday night in a 3-1 victory over the Rockford Rivets in Northwoods League baseball at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Ontiveros went six innings with four hits, no walks, an earned run and five strikeouts for the win. Torpey gave up just two hits and no walks while striking out three for the save.
Luis Pimentel-Guerrero singled in a run in the second inning to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead. Nolan Christianson had an RBI groundout in the third for a 2-1 lead. Kokomo plated an insurance run in the sixth on a double play. Tyler Cate led the Jackrabbits’ offense, going 2 for 3 with a walk.
The Jackrabbits (11-14) host the Wausau Woodchucks at 7:05 p.m. tonight and at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
IHSAA amends four-class proposal
During the final meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday the IHSAA’s Executive Committee approved a rule change that affects how schools are classified in four-class sports.
Instead of using fixed enrollment figures, the committee opted to maintain a percentage-based system and adjusted it, affecting how classes are distributed among the schools
Beginning with the next reclassification cycle, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools, Class 3A will include the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25% after that, and the remaining 30% will fall into Class A. Previously the classes were distributed evenly at 25% for each class.
“The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the [Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association] which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the [IHSAA],” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said in a press release. “This change also addresses a desire for schools to be in the same class in baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball, but it also gave us an opportunity to adjust those percentages in the future if necessary.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.