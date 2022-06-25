Sixers open tourney with 2 victories
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team went 2-0 Friday to open the CB Memorial Tournament, which features six teams and a round-robin format.
First, Kokomo played Three Oaks, Michigan, Post 204 and the Sixers won 10-1 in five innings. (The tournament has an eight-run mercy rule after five innings.) Ashton Sexton earned the win after starting and pitching three perfect innings. Avery Fields pitched the final two innings and allowed one run and one hit with three strikeouts.
Gavin Smith drove in four runs with a grand slam and Levi Mavrick and Kaine Fowler drove in two runs apiece. Mavrick, Conner Boone and Jon Maloy had two singles apiece. Will McKinzie and Cayden Calloway scored two runs apiece.
Next, Kokomo beat South Haven (Portage) Post 502 7-1 in a regulation seven innings. Troy Smith earned the win. He started and pitched six innings, allowed one run and six hits and struck out six. McKinzie pitched the final inning and struck out the side.
Gavin Smith was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Mavrick cracked two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, McKinzie had a triple and Preston Sanford had a double.
The Sixers (11-3) play Valparaiso and host Stevensville, Michigan, today.
Jackrabbits drop 4th straight game
The Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 11-4 Friday night in front of a crowd of 1,026 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits scored first, but the Pit Spitters scored six runs in the top of the third inning for a 6-1 lead. Traverse City went up 11-2 in the ninth when it scored five runs without recording a hit. Five different batters were hit by pitches and two more drew walks.
Kokomo (7-18) finished with five hits. Kyan Lodice went 2 for 3 with a double and triple. He drove in one run and scored two runs.
Kokomo went 0-4 on its four-game homestand and dropped to 3-9 at home.
The Jackrabbits visit the Madison Mallards tonight and Sunday, then return home Monday for a game against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Schemehorn hits ace at Wildcat
Andrew Schemehorn hit a hole-in-one while playing in league action recently at Wildcat Creek G.C. Schemehorn used an 8-iron to ace hole No. 3, which was playing 147 yards. Santos Salinas, Ben Ousley, Terry Stewart, and teammates John Fountain and Trent Rice witnessed the shot.
