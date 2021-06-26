BobKats open weekend with 11-point win
The Kokomo BobKats posted a 17-point lead at halftime and went on to beat Flint United 124-113 Friday night in The Basketball League action at Memorial Gym. It was Midwest Division-leading Kokomo’s second-to-last game of the regular season before playoff action begins next week.
Akolda Manyang and Trey Mitchell paced the BobKats’ effort, scoring 25 and 23 points respectively. Tremont Moore added 17 and Erimas Nega had 16.
Manyang grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, Moore had eight and Kokomo native Armon Bridgeforth grabbed six rebounds, scored five points and shared game-high honors with six assists, along with Nega and Johnathan Loyd.
The BobKats (18-5) host Owensboro at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gym in the regular season closer. The BobKats have secured the division’s No. 1 seed.
Jackrabbit pitchers stifle Pit Spitters
The Kokomo Jackrabbits got great pitching from five pitchers and held Traverse City scoreless for the final eight innings in a 3-1 victory over the Pit Spitters in Northwoods League baseball action Friday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Starter Parker Brad gave up an earned run in the first inning and no other damage in a four-inning stint. He allowed three hits and five walks but did not qualify for the win since he went only four frames. First reliever Ryan Robinson (1-0) threw two scoreless innings with a hit, two walks and a strikeout for the win. Western product Conner Linn, Ryan Beck and Tommy Peltier each threw an inning to close the game, with Peltier getting the save after a perfect ninth.
Jackrabbit catcher Ben Livorsi plated the tying run with a triple in the fourth inning, then scored on a Jakob Marsee single. Livorsi also drove in Kokomo’s run in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk. Marsee went 2 for 4.
Kokomo (13-13) hosts Rockford at 6:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.
