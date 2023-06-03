BobKats host Game 2 tonight at IU Kokomo
The Kokomo BobKats host the Glass City Wranglers tonight in Game 2 of their best-of-three series in the second round of The Basketball League’s playoffs.
The game is set for 7:05 p.m. at IU Kokomo’s Student Activities and Events Center.
Kokomo holds a 1-0 lead in the series after a 127-87 win Thursday night on Glass City’s court.
Game 3, if needed, would be at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at IUK.
Kelly, Fale, Long compete at state
BLOOMINGTON — Three KT-area athletes competed in the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals on Friday at Indiana University.
Maconaquah sophomore A.J. Kelly finished 15th in the 400 meters, moving up eight spots from his seeding position. He covered the hot lap in :49.47, his fastest time this postseason, and faster than his time at last year’s state finals. Plainfield’s Nayyir Newash-Campbell was the winner in a state-record :46.98.
Lewis Cass senior Izaac Fale finished 17th in the discus, moving up a dozen spots from his seed going into the state meet. His top effort was 151 feet, 10 inches. Crown Point’s Seamus Malaski was the champion with an effort of 187-8, more than nine feet further than second place.
Tipton senior Evan Long finished 23rd in the 1,600. He finished in 4:27.98. Martinsville’s Martin Barco was the winner in 4:07.45.
The girls state meet is today.
Carroll’s Dick advances from golf sectional
BATTLE GROUND — Carroll’s Porter Dick is headed to the regional after taking second place overall and advancing as an individual from the Lafayette Jeff Boys Golf Sectional on Friday at Battle Ground G.C.
Dick shot 73, three shots behind Faith Christian’s Sam Peter, and took the first individual advancing spot. The top three teams advance as teams and the top three individuals not on an advancing team get individual spots in regional play.
Faith Christian won with a score of 304, 31 shots ahead of West Lafayette (335). Lafayette Central Catholic was third (335). Carroll finished 11th with a 391. Also for the Cougars, Deron Peters shot 104, Dylan Wiles 105 and Rothwell Underwood 109.
Dick advances to the Harrison Regional at Coyote Crossing G.C. next Friday.
Jackrabbits shut out at Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 14-0 Friday night in Northwoods League baseball action. The Growlers led 1-0 through five innings, then blew the game open with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, seven in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Noah Christenson and Stephen Schissler led the Jackrabbits at the plate. Schissler was 2 for 3 with a double, and Christenson 2 for 4. Kokomo had five hits. Jackrabbit starter Isaac Ontiveros threw six innings and took the loss with seven hits, a walk, four runs (two earned) and four strikeouts.
Kokomo (2-3) is back at Kalamazoo today for a 6:35 p.m. start.
