Moore 10th in 1,600 at girls track state
BLOOMINGTON — Northwestern sophomore Hannah Moore took 10th place in the 1,600-meter run for the best showing of the three KT-area athletes who competed in the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals on Friday at IU’s Robert C. Haugh Complex.
Moore clocked 5:05.45 in the 1,600. Her 10th-place finish was just one place outside of a spot on the podium.
Moore also ran in the 800. She finished 23rd in a time of 2:22.62.
Lewis Cass junior Liberty Scott and Tipton senior Ceah Campbell also competed in the meet. Scott took 15th place in the 100 hurdles with a time of :15.04, which matched her school record, and 19th place in the 300 hurdles in :46.99. Campbell was 28th in the long jump with a leap of 15-0.75.
Led by Ramiah Elliott, North Central won the team title. Elliott won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and anchored the winning 4x400 relay. She is the first athlete, girl or boy, to win all four in a single state meet.
Trine, Coan, Keene are SCAI all-state
Led by Kokomo senior Karley Trine, Howard County is well represented on the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana’s all-state and all-star teams.
For all-state, the SCAI had a first, second and third team for 4A and 3A schools and the same for 2A and 1A schools. Each of the groupings had a maximum five players from each of the five districts for a maximum of 25 players.
For 4A/3A all-state, Trine made the first team — and is the District 2 nominee for Indiana Miss Softball. The Trine University recruit batted .558 with 22 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 30 runs over 25 games.
In addition, Trine made the 21-player North team for the annual North-South senior all-star series. The showcase is set for June 24-25 at Indiana University.
For 2A/1A all-state, Eastern juniors Macy Coan and Cassidy Keene made the first team and second team, respectively. Coan compiled a 19-6 pitching record with a 1.24 ERA and 275 strikeouts in 152.1 innings. At the plate, Coan batted .351. Keene batted .439 with 20 extra-base hits (including seven home runs), 29 RBI and 30 runs over 26 games.
Coan and Keene are repeat all-state picks. They made the third team in 2021.
BobKats drop Game 2; Game 3 is tonight
LEBANON — The Lebanon Leprechauns beat the Kokomo BobKats 109-103 in Game 2 of their best-of-three playoff series Friday night at Lebanon High School.
Lebanon led 56-55 at halftime. The Leprechauns then outscored the BobKats 29-14 in the third quarter to take control.
The decisive game 3 is tonight at Lebanon. The winner will advance to face the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the Lower Midwest Division finals.
Kingfish’s big inning sinks Jackrabbits
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Kingfish beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 12-5 in a Northwoods League game Friday at Kenosha’s Simmons Field.
Kokomo led 3-2 after four innings. After Kenosha scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead, the Kingfish scored six runs in the seventh to build a commanding 10-3 lead.
The teams play again tonight at Kenosha. Kokomo then returns home Sunday for a 2:05 p.m. game against the Rockford Rivets.
