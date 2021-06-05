Post 6 baseball’s opener is Sunday
The Kokomo Post 6 American League baseball team kicks off its season Sunday with a pair of games at North Montgomery High School. The Sixers will face Crawfordsville at 11 a.m. and then face Sullivan.
Kokomo’s home opener is Tuesday with the Sixers taking on Lafayette at 7 p.m. at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Local youth tourneys on tap this month
Local youth baseball and softball tournaments are this month.
For youth baseball, there are three Howard County tournaments — rookie (8 and under), minor league and major league.
The rookie tourney, sponsored by Button Dodge, begins today and runs for five days. The championship is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Championship Park. The minor league tourney, sponsored by Eriks Chevrolet, is scheduled for June 13-17 with Greentown hosting the final.
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tourney for major league teams, sponsored by the Kokomo Tribune, is scheduled for June 21-25 with Northwestern hosting the final.
For youth softball, there are Howard-Tipton counties tournaments for 8U, 10U and 12U. The 8U tournament begins Monday and concludes with Thursday’s final at Tri-Central. The 10U tourney is scheduled for June 14-17 with TC hosting the final. And the 12U tourney is June 15-17 with TC hosting the final.
McDermott hits ace on Wildcat’s No. 17
Marc McDermott recently recorded a hole-in-one on Wildcat Creek’s No. 17. He used a 7-iron. Rob Smith, Eric Lucas and Amanda McDermott witnessed the shot. It was his second career hole-in-one.
