BobKats win at Lebanon
LEBANON — The Kokomo BobKats beat the Lebanon Leprechauns 121-84 Friday night for a 2-1 start to The Basketball League season.
Derek Hawthorne poured in 35 points to lead the BobKats. He hit 6 of 11 3-point attempts and 11 of 12 free throws. He also had four assists and five steals.
Also for Kokomo, Devin Harris had 18 points and five assists, Johnny Griffin Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds and Bradlee Lewis also had 13 points. Martrellian Gibson took five steals.
IUK baseball falls on road
NEW ALBANY — The IU Kokomo baseball team dropped Friday’s series opener at IU Southeast, as the Grenadiers topped the Cougars 11-9. The teams will play two more games today to conclude the series.
Luke Barnes led IUK, going 2 for 5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Jack Leverenz was 2 for 3 with two runs, Nolan Bowser was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Jarod Gillespie was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs and Thomas Obergfell was 1 for 3 with three RBI and a run.
IUK dropped to 11-8 overall and 3-1 in River States Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.