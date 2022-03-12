Merrell, IWU win NAIA opener
MARION — No. 12-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat IU South Bend 65-64 Friday in the opening round of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament.
IU South Bend led for most of the game — Indiana Wesleyan’s biggest lead was three points. IUSB led 63-58 before IWU closed with a 7-1 run over the final 1:20.
Former Northwestern athlete Klair Merrell started for IWU (29-4) and provided six points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
The Wildcats host Midway University at 4 p.m. today in the round of 32.
BobKats fall to 0-3 after road loss
MEDORA — The Medora Timberjacks beat the Kokomo BobKats 117-105 Friday night at Medora High School. The Timberjacks are new to The Basketball League this year.
Nicholas McKenzie led Kokomo (0-3) with 17 points and six assists. Malcom Mabry had 14 points, Alan Arnett had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Larry Plummer had 12 points and three assists.
Friday was the first of three road games in three nights for the BobKats. They head north of the border for games against the Windsor Express tonight and against the KW Titans (Kitchener, Canada) on Sunday. Both teams are part of the Canadian League.
3 area officials to work regionals
Three KT-area basketball officials were selected to work boys regional games today.
Dean Martin and Drew Frawley, both from Tipton, are both part of the officiating lineup for the Class 4A Logansport Regional while Kokomo’s Zach Barnes was assigned to the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional.
Patterson wins Miss Basketball
The Indianapolis Star on Friday announced Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson as this year’s Miss Basketball.
Patterson, a 6-foot-3 forward, was the winner in online voting of media and girls varsity coaches conducted by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton. The award goes to the top girls basketball senior in the state.
Patterson earned the honor after being named on 115 ballots submitted to Broughton in balloting that ran from Feb. 14 through March 1. Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point was runner-up with 42 votes. Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington placed third with 15 votes, and Alyssa Crockett of Westfield was fourth with 10 votes.
A UConn recruit, Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks as a senior while leading Homestead to a 23-2 season that included a Class 4A sectional championship.
Patterson is the third Homestead player to wear the All-Stars’ coveted No. 1 jersey. She joins 2017 Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin and 2015 Mr. Basketball Caleb Swanigan.
IUK baseball sweeps RSC foe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s baseball team continued its perfect start in the River States Conference with a three-game sweep of Rio Grande on Thursday and Friday.
IUK beat Rio Grande 12-1 in seven innings (mercy rule) Thursday. Owen Callaghan pitched all seven innings for the win. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. IUK had 19 hits with seven Cougars having multi-hit games.
In Friday’s games, IUK took a 12-8 win in game one, highlighted by Noah Hurlock’s grand slam, and the Cougars took a 7-1 win in the finale. Further information from the game was not available.
IUK improved to 12-7 overall and 6-0 in the RSC.
