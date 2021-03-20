IUK baseball team drops RSC contest
The IUK baseball team got the first run of the game Friday in Kokomo Municipal Stadium but visiting Asbury scored the game’s last nine runs for a 9-1 victory over the Cougars in River States Conference play.
Max McKee started and took the loss for IUK, throwing six innings with three earned runs. Jack Leverenz led the IUK offense, going 2 for 4 at the plate. Evan Allen doubled and scored IUK’s run on a wild pitch.
IUK (9-10 overall, 3-4 RSC) and Asbury (18-3, 6-1 RSC) return to KMS for a doubleheader today beginning at 11 a.m.
Marian sweeps IUK in volleyball
No. 6 Marian swept No. 20 IU Kokomo 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 in women’s volleyball action Friday in Kokomo.
Kaley Lyons dished 17 assists and Kendal Williams 13 for the Cougars. Erinn Adam had nine kills, Lizzie Sokeland eight and Lorelei Porter seven. Macee Rudy led the defense with 13 digs and Alyvia smith had eight.
IUK (19-3) is next in action Wednesday at Thomas More College.
IWU women win at NAIA tourney
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Anne Secrest scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Indiana Wesleyan past Southeastern (Florida) 83-70 in the NAIA women’s basketball tournament’s round of 16 Friday.
Former Northwestern athlete Klair Merrell plays for the Wildcats, who improved to 26-3. They’ll face Campbellsville (Kentucky) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. today.
Marian lost Friday. Concordia (Nebraska) beat Marian 73-67. Former Carroll standout Macy Willoughby led Marian with 19 points. She made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-land. She also had five rebounds.
The Knights finished with a 27-6 record.
LN’s Smith named Miss Basketball
The Indianapolis Star on Friday announced Lawrence North guard Jayla Smith is Indiana Miss Basketball for 2021 following statewide voting.
The smooth-shooting Smith started all 85 games over her final three seasons, helping the Wildcats compile a 65-20 record with two deep tournament runs. The Wildcats made their State Finals debut in 2019 when they finished as Class 4A runners-up. They came back in 2020 to win the title with Smith hitting five 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 22 points in the Wildcats’ 59-56 victory over Northwestern.
Smith capped her high school career with a strong 2020-21 season as Lawrence North’s lone returning starter. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 19.5 points and 4.6 steals, leading the Wildcats in both categories for a third straight season. She also provided 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
She is a Purdue signee.
