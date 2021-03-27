IUK beats Ohio Ch. In RSC baseball
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The IUK baseball team beat Ohio Christian University 7-1 Friday in the opener of a three-game River States Conference series. Further details were not yet available Friday night.
IUK improved to 11-13 overall and 4-6 in the RSC with the win. IUK and Ohio Christian play a doubleheader today beginning at noon.
Registration open for Cubs Soccer
KokomoNaz Youth Sports is accepting registration for its Cubs Soccer program for boys and girls ages 4-6.
Games will be held on Saturdays from May 1 through June 12 at Foster Park. There will be no practices. The cost is $30 per player, which includes a team jersey. Payments can be made online or via check to Kokomo First Nazarene. Registration is from now until April 29. Space is limited to four teams.
KokomoNaz is a partner with the Kokomo Family YMCA. For more information on the league visit kokomonaz.org/youth-sports or call Pastor Shane Guldi at 765-453-7078.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.