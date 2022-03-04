Wade helps PU move to 10-0
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Purdue’s baseball team beat Longwood 6-1 Friday to improve to 10-0, matching the best start in school history.
Jackson Smeltz pitched seven sharp innings for the win and Kokomo’s Kyle Wade pitched the final two innings. Smeltz (3-0) allowed three hits and one run, struck out 10 and walked one. He picked off two runners. Wade held Longwood scoreless over the final two frames and allowed one hit and one walk.
For the season, Wade owns a 1-0 record and a spotless ERA. The former KHS standout has pitched 6.1 innings over three relief appearances and has allowed eight hits and three runs (all unearned). He has four strikeouts and two walks.
Bellar is MAC’s golfer of week
The Mid-American Conference on Friday announced the selection of Ball State freshman Kash Bellar as its men’s golfer of the week.
Bellar earned a top-five finish while leading Ball State to third place at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico. It marked his second top-five finish of the 2021-22 campaign.
The former Peru standout recorded 14 birdies and two eagles en route to finishing at 7-under (69-73-67—209).
Bellar’s 3-under 69 in the first round helped guide the Cardinals to a program-record round of 14-under (274). He was the only golfer in the field to finish even par or better on par 3s, 1-over or better on par 4s and 8-under or better on par 5s.
Ball State returns to the course March 14-15 for the GCU Invitational, hosted by Grand Canyon, in Phoenix.
PNW’s Barnard honored by GLIAC
Former Kokomo High School boys basketball standout Anthony Barnard was named to the second team of the All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball team, the league announced on Friday.
Barnard, a junior guard/forward on the Purdue Northwest squad, led the Pride in both scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 14 points and 6.7 caroms.
The honor squad had a 10-member first team and 10-member second team for the 11-team league. Purdue Northwest wrapped up its season recently with a 7-21 record.
IUK baseball wins RSC opener
The IUK baseball team opened a three-game series with Ohio Christian with a 5-0 win Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The series, which opens IUK’s River States Conference schedule, continues with a doubleheader today starting at noon at KMS.
IUK starter Owen Callaghan threw seven shutout innings for the win, with just three hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Lucas Letsinger threw the last two innings with no hits or walks and two strikeouts.
The Cougars gave Callaghan instant support with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Noah Hurlock got the party started with an RBI double. Two runs scored on a wild pitch and error combo. And Sean Becker singled home another run. The Cougars tacked on some insurance in the seventh with a run on a passed ball.
Riley Garczynski led the Cougars (6-6) at the plate with a 2 for 4 game, including a double, and a run.
BobKats drop season opener
FLINT, Mich. — The Flint United beat the Kokomo BobKats 102-98 in a season opener in The Basketball League on Friday.
Avery Edwards led Kokomo with 26 points and Alan Arnett backed him with 20. Edwards was 10 of 10 from the field and Arnett was 8 of 9.
Kokomo visits the New Castle-based Indiana All-Americans on Sunday.
