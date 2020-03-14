IHSAA postpones basketball tourney
The IHSAA on Friday postponed the boys basketball state tournament. Regionals were scheduled for Saturday.
“Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled.Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately,” the IHSAA said in a release.
In a subsequent tweet, IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said: “We will continue to evaluate in the days and weeks to come and perhaps restart the tourney at a later date.”
The announcement comes one day after Cox said the regionals would be played, but with limited spectators.
The IHSAA also said Friday the gymnastics state finals are still a go for today at Ball State University. There will be no spectators allowed.
Richards, Wonnell honored by NCC
Kokomo’s Bobby Wonnell and Jackson Richards were named to the All-North Central Conference boys basketball second team, the league announced on Friday.
The first team consisted of 14 players and the second team had 12. League champ Lafayette Jeff and fourth-place squad Marion led the first team with three selections each. Harrison’s Mark Rinehart was named the NCC’s coach of the year.
Upcoming baseball ump clinic canceled
Due to the recent confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Howard County, the Northern Indiana Babe Ruth State Commissioner has decided it’s in the best interest of the community to cancel the umpire clinic scheduled for March 22 in Kokomo.
