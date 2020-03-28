Correction: This article in its original form had an incorrect day in the headline for the bowling hall of fame banquet. It's been corrected in this version.
Tipton golf is No. 12 in preseason poll
The spring sports season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some state polls have come out.
In the boys golf top 20, Tipton is a lofty No. 12. Golf is not divided into classes so it’s a true state poll. Carmel is ranked No. 1.
In baseball, Western is No. 4 in Class 3A and Lewis Cass is co-No. 4 in Class 2A. The top-ranked teams are Penn (4A), Edgewood (3A), Alexandria (2A) and Washington Township (A).
Bowling HOF banquet moved to Sept. 20
The City of Firsts USBC bowling group has rescheduled its Hall of Fame banquet to Sunday, Sept. 20 at Elite Banquet Center. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks to follow at 6 p.m.
Tickets that have been sold will be honored or a refund may be requested for those unable to attend on the new date. Additional tickets are available through any board member at a cost of $20 per person. For those planning on bringing young children, a dinner for them in place of the buffet is an option, but the request must be made prior to the banquet.
Questions should be directed to Rae Weaver at 765-453-2684 or DiAnne Rickel at 765-860-2080.
