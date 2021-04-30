SDSU’s White earns All-Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Kokomo swim standout Max White earned All-Summit League honors.
The Summit’s all-league team recognizes the top three times in each event and the top three diving scores at the league meet. White, a sophomore at South Dakota State, won the 200-yard butterfly in a time of 1:51.96.
BobKats are at home tonight, Sunday
The Kokomo BobKats (5-1) have a pair of games this weekend at Memorial Gym. The BobKats will host the Indy Express (5-1) at 7:05 tonight and the Detroit Hustle (0-5) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
Kokomo, Indy and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are in a three-way tie for the lead in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division. The BobKats and the Express have split a pair of games so far. Kokomo has not yet faced Owensboro.
IUK baseball drops opener to Rio Grande
Rio Grande opened up an 8-2 lead through five innings, scored in six of the nine frames, and cruised to an 11-4 victory over IU Kokomo in the opener of their River States Conference series Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Masen Melton led the IUK offense going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Cody Bible was 2 for 4. Cougar starter Max McKee took the loss.
The teams wrap up the regular season with a twinbill today at noon at KMS. IUK is 26-18 overall, 14-10 in the RSC.
