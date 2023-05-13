Hicks pitches NKU into final
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Kokomo softball star Lauryn Hicks worked her way into the Northern Kentucky University record books again on Thursday when she fanned 18 batters while throwing all eight innings in NKU’s 2-1 extra-inning victory over Robert Morris in the Horizon League Tournament. She then turned around the next day and pitched the Norse into the championship game.
In Thursday’s gem, Hicks gave up just one hit, five walks and one earned run. Hicks’ 18 strikeouts set a new record for NKU’s Division I era.
The Norse beat No. 1 seed Oakland University 4-2 in another extra-inning game in Friday’s semifinal round. Hicks pitched all eight innings and allowed four hits and no earned runs. She struck out eight and walked four. She improved to 10-8 with the victory. She’s third in the HL in opponent batting average (.227), third in ERA (2.46) and fifth in strikeouts (130).
Oakland beat Youngtown State 2-0 later Friday in an elimination game.
The championship of the double-elimination tournament is today at 1 p.m. Eastern time with a second game immediately following if necessary. NKU (22-29) needs to win just once to take the title while Oakland (20-21) needs to beat NKU to force a winner-takes-all game.
France hits ace at Chippendale
Sean France hit a hole-in-one Thursday while playing a round at Chippendale G.C. France aced hole No. 3 for his first career ace. Jason Papai, Lealan Morgan and Brian King witnessed the shot.
